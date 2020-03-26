Capital International Sarl Acquires 2,842 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $11.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.90. 724,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.