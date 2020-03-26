Capital International Sarl Acquires 5,098 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.67. 92,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

