Capital International Sarl Acquires 638 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $21.33 on Thursday, reaching $575.25. The company had a trading volume of 307,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,007. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.20. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $440.72 and a 1 year high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,204 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.91, for a total value of $682,559.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,007,925.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

