Capital International Sarl Acquires 719 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,511.24.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $32.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,134.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,460. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,340.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

