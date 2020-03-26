Capital International Sarl Acquires 8,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.16% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,804 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after buying an additional 1,176,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $24,770,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $9,023,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,458,346. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

