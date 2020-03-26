Capital International Sarl Buys 1,713 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,683,768,000 after acquiring an additional 280,817 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $30.51 on Thursday, reaching $1,916.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,967.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,843.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

