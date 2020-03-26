Capital International Sarl Buys 2,679 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $8.32 on Thursday, hitting $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

