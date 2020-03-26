Capital International Sarl Buys 50,826 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $200,775,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 232.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,461 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 11,611,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,694,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

