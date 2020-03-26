Capital International Sarl Buys 8,288 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.64. 8,252,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.