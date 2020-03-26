Capital International Sarl Decreases Stock Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.06% of Yandex worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yandex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,698,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,379,000 after purchasing an additional 197,465 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,231,000 after buying an additional 1,827,614 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Yandex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 145,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $2,179,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 1,444,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,470. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.95 EPS. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

