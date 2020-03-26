Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 18,564,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,924,034. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

