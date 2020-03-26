Capital International Sarl Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,774 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,570. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

