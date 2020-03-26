Capital International Sarl Has $14.73 Million Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Sarl cut its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 533,412 shares during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L accounts for about 2.3% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

