Capital International Sarl Has $2.43 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 38.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in BlackRock by 12.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $39.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,912. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.76. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

