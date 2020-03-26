Capital International Sarl Has $2.56 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,168. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.