Capital International Sarl Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $72.00. 6,669,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,445,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

