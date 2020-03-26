Capital International Sarl Has $4.18 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Trimble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,732 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,028 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,503. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

