Capital International Sarl Has $6.34 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded up $49.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.84. 556,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $526.17 and a 200-day moving average of $552.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

In other news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.