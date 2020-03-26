Capital International Sarl Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,107. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

