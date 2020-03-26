Capital International Sarl Has $7.20 Million Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

