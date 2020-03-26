Capital International Sarl Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up about 1.2% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after buying an additional 651,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 633,711 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,576,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,968,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,557. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

