Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $12,690,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.25. The company had a trading volume of 641,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,790. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average is $226.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

