Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $83.27. 8,194,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,216,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.