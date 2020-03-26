Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 4,358,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,255,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

