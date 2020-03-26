Capital International Sarl Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 237.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

NYSE ANTM traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

