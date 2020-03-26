Capital International Sarl Invests $2.51 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.58.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.37. 3,221,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.50. The firm has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

