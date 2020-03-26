Capital International Sarl Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,139 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.80. 16,705,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,815,496. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

