Capital International Sarl Purchases 19,647 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.6% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 270,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,890. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.