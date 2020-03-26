Capital International Sarl Purchases 201 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.08.

Shares of BKNG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1,365.72. 275,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,670.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,904.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 70.64 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

