Capital International Sarl Purchases 2,193 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 255,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.