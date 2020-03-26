Capital International Sarl Purchases 6,116 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.3% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,219,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

