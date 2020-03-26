Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.57. 1,723,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.