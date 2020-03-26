Capital International Sarl Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 1.7% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 5,192,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

