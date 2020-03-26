Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 486,729 shares during the period. Gerdau comprises about 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.11% of Gerdau worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of GGB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. Gerdau SA has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

