Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.88.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,439,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

