Capital International Sarl Sells 169,000 Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,000 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.42% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter worth $54,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter worth $4,197,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,966,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 16,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

