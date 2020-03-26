Capital International Sarl Sells 284,930 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284,930 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AES were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.01.

AES traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 2,949,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,367,320. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

