Capital International Sarl Sells 31,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.7% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,074,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,705,908. The firm has a market cap of $479.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

