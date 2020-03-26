Capital International Sarl Sells 43,800 Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Nexa Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.81% of Nexa Resources worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,831,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 1,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,203. Nexa Resources SA has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $486.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nexa Resources SA will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora lowered Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

