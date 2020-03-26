Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 407,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,655,000. Trip.com Group accounts for about 2.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.07% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 4,367,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,064,037. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from to in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

