Capital International Sarl Trims Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Boeing by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.68. 41,527,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,358,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.25. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

