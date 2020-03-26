Capital International Sarl Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.03.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.74. 848,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,059. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

