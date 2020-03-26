Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.