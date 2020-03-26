Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 27th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 261,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,228. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

