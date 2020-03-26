Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 2,262,899 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.78% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,541,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,607. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

