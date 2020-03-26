Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 793,836 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.54% of Philip Morris International worth $3,363,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.07. 1,606,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

