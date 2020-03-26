Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares during the period. Vale makes up about 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.40% of Vale worth $2,978,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vale by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vale by 232.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,461 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,775,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Vale by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,063,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,634,000 after acquiring an additional 228,748 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Vale stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,694,632. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.