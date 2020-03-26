Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 12.81% of Hasbro worth $1,708,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 228,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 497.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hasbro by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.63. 40,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,311. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

