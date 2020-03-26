Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 10.95% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,225,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,664,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,983,000 after buying an additional 840,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after buying an additional 403,298 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,444,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,459,000 after buying an additional 1,083,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 165,454 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 47,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

