Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1,649 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.91% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,103,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

ITW traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,179. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

